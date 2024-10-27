 'Pata Nahi Kab Tapakwa Denge': Rakesh Tikait Asks Salman Khan To Apologise To Lawrence Bishnoi In Temple Amid Death Threats
In the aftermath of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder in Mumbai on October 12 by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, farmers' protest leader Rakesh Tikait has advised superstar Salman Khan to apologise to the Bishnoi community over the blackbuck case. "Salman Khan ko mandir jaa kar maafi maang leni chahiye...jail me band aadmi pata nahi kab tapakwa de," he stated.

Updated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

In the aftermath of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder in Mumbai on October 12 by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, farmers' protest leader Rakesh Tikait has advised superstar Salman Khan to apologise to the Bishnoi community. Salman and Lawrence Bishnoi have been at loggerheads for the actor's involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, and the gangster has vowed to end Salman's life for killing the animal which is considered holy for the Bishnois.

Tikait stated on Saturday that Salman should issue an apology since the matter was connected to society. "Salman Khan ko mandir jaa kar maafi maang leni chahiye, nahi toh jail me band aadmi pata nahi kab tapakwa de," he stated.

Tikait also said that Lawrence Bishnoi is a "badmaash aadmi".

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around Salman ever since the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder and sent fresh threats to the actor. While the actor has continued to shoot for Sikander and Bigg Boss 18, he has been instructed to be accompanied by his security detail at all times.

Interestingly, Salman's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan stated in a new interview that the actor was not even present at the spot when the blackbuck was hunted. "Salman does not even kill a cockroach. He loves animals, he can never harm. He would never lie to me," he said.

Calling his statement 'misleading', members of the Bishnoi community protested in Jodhpur on Saturday and even burnt effigies of Salman and Salim. "We are Bishnois, we do not defame anyone just like that. When the case was registered 26 years ago, many dignitaries including the then MLA of the Bishnoi community were present. Salim Khan cannot mislead people by giving false statements. The entire community was hurt by Salim Khan's statement," they said.

Salim Khan also claimed that the accusations were levelled against Salman for fame and money.

