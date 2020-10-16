Sadhguru’s next book ‘Karma’ to be launched in 2021

Through this book, Sadhguru seeks to put the reader back in the driver’s seat, turning him from a terror-struck passenger to a confident driver navigating the course of his own destiny. The book is an exploration and a manual, restoring one’s understanding of karma to its original potential for freedom and empowerment instead of a source of entanglement. It is a manual on how to live intelligently and joyfully in a challenging world.

Sadhguru’s previous book ‘Death – An Inside Story’ published by Penguin India topped the HT-Nielsen Bestseller List for 15 weeks. One of Sadhguru’s earliest and most popular books, ‘Inner Engineering – A Yogi’s Guide to Joy’, a Penguin Random House, US publication was translated into 18 global languages with 10 more in the offing. It was also translated into 7 Indian languages. The book went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

Sadhguru, whose books have sold over 3 million copies, has written extensively on various aspects and dimensions of the spiritual process. Some of the most popular titles authored by him include Adiyogi: The Source of Yoga, Mystic’s Musings, A Taste of Well-Being and Body: The Greatest Gadget among many more.