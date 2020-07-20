Sachin Pilot responds to Ashok Gelhot's English jibe: What exactly does vexatious mean?

Pilot has now termed these allegations baseless. "I'm saddened but not surprised to be at receiving end of such baseless, vexatious allegations," he told ANI, adding that he would be taking "appropriate, strictest possible legal action against the MLA".

But what exactly does "vexatious" mean?

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it is essentially something that is "difficult to deal with and causing a lot of anger, worry, or argument". In a more legal sense, it can be used to refer to something that can be intended to annoy someone or cause problems for them, even as it has "little chance of succeeding in law".

As Pilot said on Monday evening, "I'm sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my image but I'll be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions."