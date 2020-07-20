Sachin Pilot responds to Ashok Gelhot's English jibe: What exactly does vexatious mean?

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is well known for his articulate and proficient use of words. And even though some complain that they have had to, on occasion, consult a dictionary (or the internet) to keep up with the Tharoor-ian vocabulary, many consider him a politician who also gives good bytes and is handsome.
And seeing as social media users have recently likened him and Sachin Pilot over how they present themselves, it seems only apt that we are now writing to explain the meaning of Pilot's words.
As the political furor in Rajasthan continues, Sachin Pilot says that he is facing "vexatious allegations". The former Deputy Chief Minister dismissed allegations put forth by Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga as being baseless.
Malinga claims that Pilot had offered him money to join the BJP. "I had a talk with Sachinji. He offered me money to join the BJP, but I refused, saying I will not join the saffron party," Malinga told reporters.
According to party MLAs he turned down Rs 35 crore on the advice of his wife.
Pilot has now termed these allegations baseless. "I'm saddened but not surprised to be at receiving end of such baseless, vexatious allegations," he told ANI, adding that he would be taking "appropriate, strictest possible legal action against the MLA".
But what exactly does "vexatious" mean?
According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it is essentially something that is "difficult to deal with and causing a lot of anger, worry, or argument". In a more legal sense, it can be used to refer to something that can be intended to annoy someone or cause problems for them, even as it has "little chance of succeeding in law".
As Pilot said on Monday evening, "I'm sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my image but I'll be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions."
