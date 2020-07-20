Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: Hearing on petition filed by Sachin Pilot to resume in Rajasthan HC at 10 am

Do you want to become PM at 45 by joining BJP: Congress leader Margaret Alva to Sachin Pilot
Taking a dig at Sachin Pilot over his rebellion in Rajasthan, veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva on Sunday asked why the former deputy chief minister was in such a "hurry" and whether he was "aspiring" to become the prime minister by 45 years of age by joining the BJP. Read More.
Hearing on petition filed by Sachin Pilot to resume in Rajasthan HC at 10 am
The hearing on a writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs from Rajasthan, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the state Assembly speaker, will resume in the high court here at 10 am on Monday.
Pilot still in touch with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but CM’s camp unrelenting
According to a report by Indian Express, Sachin Pilot has not snapped contacts with the top leadership of the Congress. He is in touch with AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Rajasthan Police visit MLAs' resort in Haryana, but return after 20-minute wait
According to a report by NDTV, a team of Rajasthan Police went to a resort in Haryana's Manesar on Sunday evening, which is apparently hosting some of the MLAs supporting Sachin Pilot. But the gates of the resit did not open and the police team was seen leaving after waiting for 20 minutes.
