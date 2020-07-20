Wife knows best? Here's why Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga did not accept Rs 35 crore 'offered by' Sachin Pilot

As the political furor in Rajasthan continues, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged that he had been alerted about the conspiracy to topple the government some time ago.
"He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past 6 months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple govt. Nobody knew that a person with such innocent face will do such thing. I'm not here to sell vegetables, I am CM," Gehlot told news agency ANI.
At the same time, one of the state's Congress MLAs has said that he had turned down a large sum of money from Pilot, and alerted the Chief Minister. Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga claims that Pilot had offered him around Rs 35 crore to join the BJP.
He adds that he had turned the offer down and Alerted Ashok Gehlot ahead of RS polls about the conspiracy to topple the government.
Now, 35 crore is not a small amount. Party officials say that Malinga turned down the money on the suggestion of his wife.
"Don't take money. If you take money, the children will be affected, expenses will go up. What will we do with so much money?" explains Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha as Malinga looks on.
The video of the same was shared by The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra.
