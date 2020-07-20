Wife knows best? Here's why Rajasthan Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga did not accept Rs 35 crore 'offered by' Sachin Pilot

As the political furor in Rajasthan continues, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday alleged that he had been alerted about the conspiracy to topple the government some time ago.

"He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past 6 months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple govt. Nobody knew that a person with such innocent face will do such thing. I'm not here to sell vegetables, I am CM," Gehlot told news agency ANI.

At the same time, one of the state's Congress MLAs has said that he had turned down a large sum of money from Pilot, and alerted the Chief Minister. Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga claims that Pilot had offered him around Rs 35 crore to join the BJP.

He adds that he had turned the offer down and Alerted Ashok Gehlot ahead of RS polls about the conspiracy to topple the government.