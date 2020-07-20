Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga alleges that Sachin Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to switch to the BJP

Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga on Monday alleged that Sachin Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to switch to the BJP.
"Sachin Pilot offered me Rs 35 crore to join BJP, but I refused. I also alerted Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot about it," Giriraj Singh Malinga said.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Cheif Minister Ashok Gehlot attacked Sachin Pilot and said that he was conspiring from past 6 months with BJP's support. "He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past 6 months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple government. Nobody knew that a person with such innocent face will do such thing," Gehlot said.
"Hum jaante they ye nikamma hai, nakara hai, koi kaam nahi kar raha hai, khali logon ko ladva raha hai," Gehlot added.
The Congress MLAs in favour of the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have been lodged at Hotel Fairmont amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan. The Congress government in Rajasthan continues to be in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.
Pilot has been sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president. While the Congress has 107 MLAs, including 19 who have been issued notices of disqualification by the assembly speaker on a complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi, the BJP has 72 lawmakers in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.