Congress MLA Giriraj Malinga alleges that Sachin Pilot offered him Rs 35 crore to switch to the BJP

The Congress MLAs in favour of the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have been lodged at Hotel Fairmont amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan. The Congress government in Rajasthan continues to be in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot has been sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president. While the Congress has 107 MLAs, including 19 who have been issued notices of disqualification by the assembly speaker on a complaint by chief whip Mahesh Joshi, the BJP has 72 lawmakers in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.