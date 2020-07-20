Rajasthan political crisis: From luxurious breakfast to lounging, check out how Congress leaders are spending time in the resort

Even as the COVID-19 cases surge in the country, MLAs in Rajasthan are dealing with a different kind of crisis.
A rift within the ruling Congress party has led to the current political crisis in the state of Rajasthan. Two factions of the ruling Congress party are currently lodged in two different resorts.
While the faction led by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot remains at an undisclosed location in Haryana, a little more than 100 MLAs have been staying in a Rajasthan hotel.
The Congress MLAs who support Ashok Gehlot have been kept at Hotel Fairmont amidst this political turmoil. And from all accounts, the MLAs seem to be making the best of their stay. Reports suggest that the MLAs have occupied themselves playing games, watching movies.
Check out how Congress leaders are spending time in the resort:
On Sunday, a video emerged that shows a group of MLAs seated together, reportedly playing Antakshari. In the video shared by The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra, MLAs can be heard singing 'Hum Honge Kamyab...'.
Meanwhile, hearing on a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs before Jaipur Bench of Rajasthan High Court resumed on Monday.
The bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta are hearing the matter.
(With inputs from ANI)