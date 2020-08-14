Sachin Pilot compares new seating arrangement to being 'sent to the border'

Hours after CM Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy Sachin Pilot met with a handshake and a smile, Pilot's seating in the Rajasthan Assembly became a topic of concern.

Speaking at the Assembly, the Congress leader said, "I was safe on the seat I used to sit on earlier. Then I thought why have I been allotted a different seat. I saw that this is the border - ruling party on one side, opposition on other. Who is sent to the border? The strongest warrior."

"Be it me or any friend of mine, we consulted the 'doctor' and all 125 of us are standing in the House today after 'treatment'...There may be bombardment at this border but we will be the armour and keep it everything safe," Pilot added.