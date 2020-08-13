It's time to forgive and forget: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot puts Sachin Pilot fiasco behind him, says focus on the future

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday had said resentment among Congress MLAs lodged in hotels for a month since the political crisis in Rajasthan broke out was natural but he has exhorted them to "bear" it to save democracy.

Forget, forgive and move on in the interest of the country and state, he said. The political crisis in Rajasthan broke out after former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot raised a banner of revolt against Gehlot nearly a month ago.

However, a meeting between Pilot and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday signalled an "amicable resolution" of the crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session from August 14. A day after the meeting, the Congress said the crisis in Rajasthan is a "closed chapter" and all legislators supporting its government will work towards strengthening the state, fighting COVID-19 and other economic problems.