It's time to forgive and forget: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot puts Sachin Pilot fiasco behind him, says focus on the future

After a month-long political crisis, which seems to have ended now, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that all energy should be put into saving democracy with the spirit of forgive and forget.
Taking to Twitter, Ashok Gehlot wrote: "The struggle of Congress party is to #SaveDemocracy under leadership of Smt #SoniaGandhi ji & #RahulGandhi ji. Whatever misunderstanding occurred in the party in last one month, we need to forgive & forget in the interest of country, state, ppl & in the interest of democracy."
Ashok Gehlot said saving democracy should be the priority with spirit of forgive and forget. "#SaveDemocracy should be our priority with the spirit of forgive and forget. The conspiracy that is going on to topple elected governments one by one in the country, the way governments were toppled in the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh & other states, how ED, CBI, Income Tax, judiciary have been misused, it is a very dangerous game that is going on to undermine democracy," he tweeted.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday had said resentment among Congress MLAs lodged in hotels for a month since the political crisis in Rajasthan broke out was natural but he has exhorted them to "bear" it to save democracy.
Forget, forgive and move on in the interest of the country and state, he said. The political crisis in Rajasthan broke out after former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot raised a banner of revolt against Gehlot nearly a month ago.
However, a meeting between Pilot and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday signalled an "amicable resolution" of the crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session from August 14. A day after the meeting, the Congress said the crisis in Rajasthan is a "closed chapter" and all legislators supporting its government will work towards strengthening the state, fighting COVID-19 and other economic problems.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)