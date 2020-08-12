From nikamma to friend: Ashok Gehlot softens stance as Sachin Pilot returns to the fold

After launching a scathing personal attack against Sachin Pilot by calling him 'nikamma and nakara (good for nothing)', Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has softened his stance after the political crisis in the state was 'closed' and an 'amicable solution' was agreed upon.
On Wednesday, Gehlot said that it is natural for the MLAs to be upset, and the "friends" who had gone away have now come back.
"It is natural for MLAs to be upset. The manner in which this episode occurred and the way in which they stayed for a month, it was natural. I have explained to them that sometimes we need to be tolerant if we have to serve the nation, state, people, and save the democracy," Gehlot said.
"We will work together. Our friends who had gone away have now come back. I hope that we will do away with all our differences and fulfill our resolve to serve the state... We will not allow BJP to kill democracy," he said.
On Monday, a meeting between Sachin Pilot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had signalled an "amicable resolution" after nearly a month-long turmoil in Rajasthan.
About the meeting, Pilot told reporters, "I did not ask for any position from the party. I told the party not to act against our MLAs in a spirit of malice. There should not be vendetta politics against them and this has been ensured. Yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi said we are members of a family."
Pilot said those who doubted their loyalty, will have to face the reality now. "Our commitment is 100 per cent for the people of Rajasthan," the former deputy chief minister said.
Pilot added that he was pained by the kind of words that were used, but that should now be forgotten. "A level of discourse should be maintained in politics, there should be no feeling of personal animosity, work should be done based on issues and policy," he said.
Pilot said a high-level panel of the All-India Congress Committee has been formed, which has been appointed to solve all their problems in a time-bound manner.
He hoped that the panel will start its work soon and after hearing all issues, it will take action.
The party had removed Pilot from the posts of party president and Deputy Chief Minister after he rebelled against Gehlot last month. Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him were accused of the "conspiracy" to topple the state government.
