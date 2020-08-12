From nikamma to friend: Ashok Gehlot softens stance as Sachin Pilot returns to the fold

After launching a scathing personal attack against Sachin Pilot by calling him 'nikamma and nakara (good for nothing)', Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has softened his stance after the political crisis in the state was 'closed' and an 'amicable solution' was agreed upon.

On Wednesday, Gehlot said that it is natural for the MLAs to be upset, and the "friends" who had gone away have now come back.

"It is natural for MLAs to be upset. The manner in which this episode occurred and the way in which they stayed for a month, it was natural. I have explained to them that sometimes we need to be tolerant if we have to serve the nation, state, people, and save the democracy," Gehlot said.

"We will work together. Our friends who had gone away have now come back. I hope that we will do away with all our differences and fulfill our resolve to serve the state... We will not allow BJP to kill democracy," he said.