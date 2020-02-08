RW Twitter, here's another ungli photo: Swara Bhasker mocks trolls after voting in Delhi Election 2020

Mocking trolls, Actress Swara Bhasker, who voted in the Delhi Assembly polls, took to Twitter to post a picture of her inked finger after she casted her vote.
This is not the first time she has uploaded a picture after the elections. Earlier, during the Lok Sabha elections last year, Swara Bhasker uploaded a similar picture after which she was mocked by saying "Don't be like Swara Bhasker. Usyour finger wisely. Vote wisely!"
People were referring to her masturbation scene in the movie 'Veere di Wedding'.
Whoever knows Swara knows that she often engages in political spat each time she posts on social media. Bhasker, who voted in Delhi Assemly polls took to Twitter to post a picture after she casted a vote and she said, "Here's another 'ungli' photo to help you get by this year."
"Done my deed #Delhi #DelhiElections2020 How about you??? P.S. RW Twitter - here’s another ‘ungli’ photo to help you get by this year!" she tweeted.
Ever since Veere Di Wedding released, the internet, and particularly the denizens of a particular political leaning, haven’t got over Swara Bhasker’s masturbation scene in the movie.
Even during 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she was targeted by trolls with placards that read: “This election, don’t be like Swara Bhasker, use your finger wisely. Vote Wisely!”
Reacting, Bhasker had replied: "@Awwwwwww!!!!! My trolls are hard at work again, sweating it out in the heat to popularise my name.. You guys are SO dedicated & sweet!!! Don’t mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited.. but loving the effort you two.”
