RW Twitter, here's another ungli photo: Swara Bhasker mocks trolls after voting in Delhi Election 2020

Mocking trolls, Actress Swara Bhasker, who voted in the Delhi Assembly polls, took to Twitter to post a picture of her inked finger after she casted her vote.

This is not the first time she has uploaded a picture after the elections. Earlier, during the Lok Sabha elections last year, Swara Bhasker uploaded a similar picture after which she was mocked by saying "Don't be like Swara Bhasker. Usyour finger wisely. Vote wisely!"

People were referring to her masturbation scene in the movie 'Veere di Wedding'.

Whoever knows Swara knows that she often engages in political spat each time she posts on social media. Bhasker, who voted in Delhi Assemly polls took to Twitter to post a picture after she casted a vote and she said, "Here's another 'ungli' photo to help you get by this year."

"Done my deed #Delhi #DelhiElections2020 How about you??? P.S. RW Twitter - here’s another ‘ungli’ photo to help you get by this year!" she tweeted.