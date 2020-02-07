'F*** your politeness': Swara Bhasker slams liberals for not backing Kunal Kamra over Arnab ruckus

Days after her fiery speech at Indore during an anti-CAA rally, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker slammed liberals once again for staying mum during stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s flying ban. The Veere Di Wedding actress who was present at a gathering in Mumbai took pot-shots at the ruling government.
She said, “What do we do in a society when we are more bothered by the fact that a stand-up comic heckled someone in a flight than we are bothered by the fact that people are allowed to roam around with guns and shoot? What do we do with this concept of civilisation that doesn't consider murder wrong, but considers impoliteness to be a crime?”
“I think that we've now reached a place, where we have to accept that the fear we had that "What's going to happen?" it has already happened. We are in a country where our Supreme Court, in the same judgement, states that the demolition of Babri Masjid was unlawful and, in the same judgement, rewards the same people who brought down the mosque. So it has arrived”, she added.
About a week ago, Kunal Kamra had posted a video on Twitter, which read: "Today I met Arnab Goswami in a flight to Lucknow, and politely asked him to have a conversation. At first, he pretended to be on a phone call. I waited for his so-called phone call to get over. Seatbelt signs were off at this time. I gave him a monologue about what I felt about his 'Journalism'. He refused to answer any questions, he called me 'mentally unstable'."
Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir declared ban on the comedian until further orders while IndiGo barred him from flying for six months.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)