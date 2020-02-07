'F*** your politeness': Swara Bhasker slams liberals for not backing Kunal Kamra over Arnab ruckus

“I think that we've now reached a place, where we have to accept that the fear we had that "What's going to happen?" it has already happened. We are in a country where our Supreme Court, in the same judgement, states that the demolition of Babri Masjid was unlawful and, in the same judgement, rewards the same people who brought down the mosque. So it has arrived”, she added.

About a week ago, Kunal Kamra had posted a video on Twitter, which read: "Today I met Arnab Goswami in a flight to Lucknow, and politely asked him to have a conversation. At first, he pretended to be on a phone call. I waited for his so-called phone call to get over. Seatbelt signs were off at this time. I gave him a monologue about what I felt about his 'Journalism'. He refused to answer any questions, he called me 'mentally unstable'."

Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir declared ban on the comedian until further orders while IndiGo barred him from flying for six months.