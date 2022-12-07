Russian G20 Sherpa praises India for putting 'women-led development' as key priority |

Udaipur: Russian G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash lauded India and Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant for putting 'Women-led development' as one of the group's key priorities.

Taking to Twitter, Lukash said, "Grateful to #G20India and @amitabhk87 for putting 'Women-led development' as one of the key priorities of G20. Women are catalysers of positive transformations!" The first G20 Sherpa meeting under India's Presidency kicked off in Udaipur on Tuesday where Lukash said that digital transformation and innovations are key drivers of growth and development. She further said, "Hence proposed by #G20India as cross-cutting topics at all the G20 working tracks." In a series of tweets, Lukash said, "So inspired by meeting with highly professional and charming experts of #G20India Team! G20 is destined to success with their committed hearts and creative minds!" "Frank discussions of #G20 Sherpas are key to sustaining the G20 live, efficient & result-oriented," she added.

Excellent #G20 session on Women led Development . Consensus that Women’s role needs a paradigm shift from being the recipients of the fruits of development to actively taking part in leading action towards global growth and sustainability- Women-led development is key . pic.twitter.com/AEKoEiOExc — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) December 6, 2022

Earlier, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, who is presiding the entire meeting, said that frank and though-provoking discussions were held with the Sherpas.

Taking to Twitter, he said the leaders from across the world not only discussed issues related to food and energy security but also laid tremendous stress on the progress of Agenda 2030.

"Had frank & thought-provoking discussions with #G20 Sherpas on contemporary challenges facing the world, relating to Food and Energy security which have impacted lives of people all over the world and have put tremendous stress on the progress of #Agenda2030@PMOIndia @MEAIndia," Kant said in a tweet.

Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa, stated on Monday that the goal of India's G20 Presidency would be to foster win-win partnerships between developing nations, the Global South, and advanced economies.

"Our perspective is that we should have a win-win collaboration between all of us. Developing countries, Global South, and advanced economies," Kant said during a G20 Sherpa meeting in Udaipur. "We need to build new approaches. This is a unique forum for both the developed world and emerging economies. So we need to build approaches to benefit the world on key issues," he added.

Delegation of Novgorod region started working visit to India

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the delegation of the Novgorod region led by Governor Andrey Nikitin started a working visit to India, according to the statement released by Russian Embassy in India.

As part of its business mission, representatives of the government and business circles of the region met with members of the Confederation of Indian Industry on December 5 in New Delhi. They had thorough discussions on the prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation. Governor Andrey Nikitin presented his region's economic and investment potential at the meeting.

"Veliky Novgorod is the first ancient capital of our country. It was created at the crossroads of trade routes, and today, during archaeological research, we find objects from India aged more than a thousand years. This indicates that trade and cultural exchange between our countries have always existed. Today, the Novgorod region is a good site for trade, cultural exchange and the development of industrial ties. We are located exactly in the middle between Moscow and St. Petersburg, the two largest Russian centres, the largest agglomerations and companies here have the most convenient access to the two largest Russian regions," Andrey Nikitin specified, according to the statement.