G20 Presidency: PM Modi chairs all-party meeting along with various political leaders, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 06, 2022
The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022 and is set to convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in the country in 2023.
File
All Party meeting was held on December 5 to discuss aspects relating to India’s G20 Presidency. The meeting was chaired by PM Narendra Modi and was attended by various chief ministers and political leaders.
ANI
It was noted that leaders of different parties, including BJP's J P Nadda, Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Mamata Banerjee, BJD's Naveen Patnaik, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, YSR Congress's Jagan Mohan Reddy, CPM's Sitaram Yechury, TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and DMK's M K Stalin, addressed the meeting.
ANI
PM Modi reportedly emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought co-operation of all leaders in the organisation of various G-20 events.
ANI
PM Modi pointed out that the G-20 presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, bringing out the uniqueness of various regions of the country, an official statement regarding the event noted.
ANI
Asserting that the country's presidency of the G-20, a grouping of world's 20 major economies, belongs to the entire nation, PM Modi said there is a global curiosity and attraction towards India today that further increases the occasion's potential, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
File
Brief interventions were made by Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while a detailed presentation encapsulating aspects of India's G-20 priorities was also made.
Rediff
G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).
File