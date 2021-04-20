Russian engineer found dead in five-star hotel in Agra

On Monday morning Khramstov, who was staying in an adjacent room, called Filippov. The call went unanswered. He then knocked on his door and after not getting any response he called the hotel staff. The Hotel Manager opened the door with the duplicate key in the presence of the police.

The Agra Police said that the Russian engineer was found lying unconscious on the floor of the washroom with blood oozing out from his head. The Circle Officer Cantonment Rajeev Kumar said that prima facie it looked like a natural death.

The injury on his head seems to be the result of him falling on the floor of the washroom after sudden cardiac arrest or brain stroke.

“The body has been sent for the post mortem examination to the S.N. Medical College to ascertain the cause of death. The post mortem is being conducted by a panel of doctors and videography will be done of the entire process as per the external affairs protocol,” said the CO.

The Russian Embassy has been informed about the incident.