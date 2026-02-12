Bengaluru Road Rage: SUV Driver Drags Man On Bonnet After Altercation, Accused Arrested; Dramatic Video

Bengaluru Road Rage: SUV Driver Drags Man On Bonnet After Altercation, Accused Arrested; Dramatic (Screengrab) | X/@prajwaldza

Bengaluru: A shocking incident of alleged road rage surfaced from Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, where a man was dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car by the driver. The incident, which took place on the Old Airport Road, was recorded on camera and the video also surfaced online.

In the viral video, a man could be seen lying on the bonnet of a red-coloured Maruti Suzuki XL6, while the driver was speeding the vehicle recklessly. The clip shows the victim was pleading to stop the car.

Video Of The Incident:

In #Bengaluru, an #SUV driver allegedly tried to run over a goods vehicle owner after a road #dispute and drove off with the man on the bonnet. Bystanders blocked the car to stop it. Police have detained the driver and filed an attempt to #murder case.#carcrash #Crash #clash pic.twitter.com/MOHnn3gAHr — Taaza TV (@taazatv) February 12, 2026

The victim placed his body on the edge of the bonnet with his legs dangling in the air. The video shows that the driver had no intention to stop the vehicle. Passersby intervened and saved the man.

The police took cognisance of the incident and lodged an FIR in the matter. Within hours, the driver was taken into custody. The accused has reportedly been identified as Suresh. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The incident took place after the SUV brushed against an auto-rickshaw, leading to a heated argument between the two, reported India Today. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Woman Drags Man On Car Bonnet For 2 Km In Pune:

A shocking incident occurred in Pune where a woman car driver dragged a young man for two kilometres. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. This shocking incident took place on Sangamwadi Road.

Pune Shocker: Woman Drags Man On Car Bonnet For 2 Km After Argument On Sangamwadi Road; Video Goes Viral pic.twitter.com/cOrKQQjM72 — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) January 19, 2026

According to the information received, there was an argument between the young man and the woman car driver. After that, the woman dragged the young man along with her car. After two kilometres, the woman applied the brakes, causing the young man to be seriously injured.