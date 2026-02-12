 Govt Unlikely To Move Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi; Remarks May Be Expunged
The government is unlikely to move a privilege motion against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, though parts of his recent speech may be expunged over unauthenticated allegations. Gandhi criticised the media for lacking objectivity, while BJP MP Nishikant Dubey sought a substantive motion demanding Gandhi’s disqualification, accusing him of links with anti-India forces.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi | screengrab

The government is unlikely to bring a privilege motion against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, according to reports citing official sources. However, certain words and portions of Gandhi’s speech delivered in the House are expected to be expunged as the allegations he made were reportedly not authenticated.

The development comes amid heightened political tensions following Gandhi’s remarks in Parliament. While the government may refrain from initiating formal privilege proceedings, the move to expunge parts of his speech signals continued scrutiny over statements made on the floor of the House.

Reacting to media queries about reports suggesting a privilege motion, Gandhi lashed out at journalists, accusing them of lacking objectivity. He said the media should avoid running narratives based solely on what they are told and urged them to act responsibly, adding that failing to do so amounts to a “disservice” to the country.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said he has submitted a notice to initiate a “substantive motion” against the Congress leader. Speaking in the Parliament House complex, Dubey demanded that Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership be cancelled and that he be barred from contesting elections for life.

Dubey alleged in his notice that Gandhi visits foreign countries in association with organisations such as the Soros Foundation, USAID, and the Ford Foundation, and accused him of “colluding” with anti-India elements. He clarified that his notice is not for a privilege motion but for a substantive motion detailing these allegations.

The competing developments underscore the ongoing political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the Congress, with Parliament once again becoming the focal point of the dispute.

