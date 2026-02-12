Murder Caught On Cam: 70-Year-Old Man Brutally Stabbed, Beheaded On Busy Street In Bihar's Patna

CCTV captures the chilling moment a 70-year-old man was attacked in broad daylight on a busy Patna street. | X

In a shocking incident from Vivekanand Colony turn located in Chowk police station area of ​​Patna City in Bihar, a 70-year-old man was brutally murdered in broad daylight after an assailant allegedly beheaded him on a busy street.

The gruesome crime was captured in the nearby CCTV of the road and has since gone viral on social media, which has sent shockwaves across the city

Attack Caught On CCTV

The viral CCTV video shows the victim, identified as Rais, walking casually along a lane crowded with pedestrians and handcarts. Moments later, a man approaches and begins walking beside him, holding what appears to be a knife or sickle.

TW: Sensitive Content, Viewer Discretion Advised

Without warning, the attacker suddenly strikes Rais with a sharp blow. Though the elderly man initially remains standing, the attack continues , repeatedly targeting his neck. Rais eventually collapses at a road intersection.

]The accused is then seen brutally slashing the victim’s neck as bystanders gather at the scene in horror. A few motorists are seen stopping to observe what is happening, but they eventually walk away. Soon after, the attacker is seen casually leaving the scene as if nothing had happened.

Daughter Names Suspect

According to a report published by Hindi news portal Dainik Bhaskar, the victim’s daughter, Shabnam Khatoon, has accused Kufera Bhai Mohammad Ayaz of committing the murder.

She alleged that the suspect followed her father after he left home and had previously threatened to kill him. Based on her complaint, police have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the accused.

Investigation Underway

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area, while a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has joined the investigation. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their probe into the motive behind the brutal killing.