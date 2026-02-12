 Murder Caught On Cam: 70-Year-Old Man Brutally Stabbed, Beheaded On Busy Street In Bihar's Patna
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMurder Caught On Cam: 70-Year-Old Man Brutally Stabbed, Beheaded On Busy Street In Bihar's Patna

Murder Caught On Cam: 70-Year-Old Man Brutally Stabbed, Beheaded On Busy Street In Bihar's Patna

A 70-year-old man was brutally murdered in broad daylight on a busy street in Bihar’s Patna. The victim, identified as Rais, was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon and beheaded in full public view. The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV. Police have registered a case, and a search operation is underway to trace the accused.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
CCTV captures the chilling moment a 70-year-old man was attacked in broad daylight on a busy Patna street. | X

In a shocking incident from Vivekanand Colony turn located in Chowk police station area of ​​Patna City in Bihar, a 70-year-old man was brutally murdered in broad daylight after an assailant allegedly beheaded him on a busy street.

The gruesome crime was captured in the nearby CCTV of the road and has since gone viral on social media, which has sent shockwaves across the city

Attack Caught On CCTV

The viral CCTV video shows the victim, identified as Rais, walking casually along a lane crowded with pedestrians and handcarts. Moments later, a man approaches and begins walking beside him, holding what appears to be a knife or sickle.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Delayed By Nearly 22 Minutes; Commuters Distressed
Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Delayed By Nearly 22 Minutes; Commuters Distressed
SAT 2026–27 Dates Announced: Exams On March 14, May 2 And June 6, 2026; Registration Open For Indian Students
SAT 2026–27 Dates Announced: Exams On March 14, May 2 And June 6, 2026; Registration Open For Indian Students
Shadowfax Consolidated Net Profit Surges Over 4x YoY To ₹34.86 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 65%
Shadowfax Consolidated Net Profit Surges Over 4x YoY To ₹34.86 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 65%
'Birthday Of New Bangladesh': Interim Govt's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus After Casting Vote In 13th General Elections
'Birthday Of New Bangladesh': Interim Govt's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus After Casting Vote In 13th General Elections

TW: Sensitive Content, Viewer Discretion Advised

Without warning, the attacker suddenly strikes Rais with a sharp blow. Though the elderly man initially remains standing, the attack continues , repeatedly targeting his neck. Rais eventually collapses at a road intersection.

]The accused is then seen brutally slashing the victim’s neck as bystanders gather at the scene in horror. A few motorists are seen stopping to observe what is happening, but they eventually walk away. Soon after, the attacker is seen casually leaving the scene as if nothing had happened.

Daughter Names Suspect

According to a report published by Hindi news portal Dainik Bhaskar, the victim’s daughter, Shabnam Khatoon, has accused Kufera Bhai Mohammad Ayaz of committing the murder.

She alleged that the suspect followed her father after he left home and had previously threatened to kill him. Based on her complaint, police have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the accused.

Investigation Underway

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area, while a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has joined the investigation. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their probe into the motive behind the brutal killing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Road Rage: SUV Driver Drags Man On Bonnet After Altercation, Accused Arrested; Dramatic...
Bengaluru Road Rage: SUV Driver Drags Man On Bonnet After Altercation, Accused Arrested; Dramatic...
Govt Unlikely To Move Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi; Remarks May Be Expunged
Govt Unlikely To Move Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi; Remarks May Be Expunged
Indian Navy Assumes Command Of Key Multinational Maritime Task Force CTF 154
Indian Navy Assumes Command Of Key Multinational Maritime Task Force CTF 154
0% GST On Adult Diapers Soon? Delhi High Court Tells Centre To Decide
0% GST On Adult Diapers Soon? Delhi High Court Tells Centre To Decide
Murder Caught On Cam: 70-Year-Old Man Brutally Stabbed, Beheaded On Busy Street In Bihar's Patna
Murder Caught On Cam: 70-Year-Old Man Brutally Stabbed, Beheaded On Busy Street In Bihar's Patna