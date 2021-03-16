Uttar Pradesh: Attempting to save boy who fell into a well, three brothers among five youth die in Agra

Lucknow: Five youths, including three brothers, died when they went into a well to save a 10-year-old boy who fell into it in Pratapura village of Agra district.
The incident was reported late Tuesday evening from Pratpura village under Fatehabad Police Station in Agra district when a 10-year-old boy fell into a well. His three brothers and two villagers went down one by one but did not return. It created panic in the village. They, somehow, managed to take them out from the well in an unconscious state.
Victims were rushed to the hospital where they died during treatment. The police rushed to the village to control the situation as angry villagers had attempted to hold violent demonstrations after the death of four youths.
The Police said that they found a septic tank near the well and probably poisonous gas was leaking into the well. All five of them died after inhaling the poisonous gas, said the police. The BJP MLA from the area Jitendra Singh also rushed to the village and assured compensation and help to victims’ families.
