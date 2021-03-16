Uttar Pradesh: Attempting to save boy who fell into a well, three brothers among five youth die in Agra

Lucknow: Five youths, including three brothers, died when they went into a well to save a 10-year-old boy who fell into it in Pratapura village of Agra district.

The incident was reported late Tuesday evening from Pratpura village under Fatehabad Police Station in Agra district when a 10-year-old boy fell into a well. His three brothers and two villagers went down one by one but did not return. It created panic in the village. They, somehow, managed to take them out from the well in an unconscious state.