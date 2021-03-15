Uttar Pradesh: After Fatehpur incident, four killed in another hooch tragedy, four policemen suspended

Lucknow: After Fatehpur, another hooch tragedy struck Uttar Pradesh in which four people were killed, including a couple, and five others are battling for life in Prayagraj district hospital.
Taking serious note of another hooch tragedy, the state government has suspended four police personnel, including the SHO Nawabganj, Prayagraj. Axe is also likely to fall on excise department officials.
The police said that a woman Sunita Safroj (55), a resident of Rampur Dhabi village under Nawabganj Police Station, was first admitted at the community health centre after consuming some poisonous liquid. She died during treatment.
Soon after her death, her husband Jawahar Lal (58), Vijay Kumar (35) and Ram Prasad (40) and five others were rushed to the CHC. Jawahar, Vijay Kumar and Ram Prasad also died after some time. Five who survived have been shifted to Prayagraj District hospital in serious conditions.
Their bodies have been sent for the post mortem to confirm deaths due to consuming spurious liquor. Initial inquiries by the IG Prayagraj K.P. Singh revealed that they had bought liquor from a shop owned by Babulal from the neighbouring village. After the tragedy, the shop owner is on the run.
A police party raided his house and detained his wife and brother, who were also involved in the sale of illicit liquor. A case has been registered and police are on the lookout to arrest the show owner.
The IG Prayagraj has suspended four police personnel, including SHO
Nawabganj Prabhat Kumar Yadav, a Sub-Inspector and two beat Constables.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)