Uttar Pradesh: After Fatehpur incident, four killed in another hooch tragedy, four policemen suspended

Lucknow: After Fatehpur, another hooch tragedy struck Uttar Pradesh in which four people were killed, including a couple, and five others are battling for life in Prayagraj district hospital.

Taking serious note of another hooch tragedy, the state government has suspended four police personnel, including the SHO Nawabganj, Prayagraj. Axe is also likely to fall on excise department officials.

The police said that a woman Sunita Safroj (55), a resident of Rampur Dhabi village under Nawabganj Police Station, was first admitted at the community health centre after consuming some poisonous liquid. She died during treatment.