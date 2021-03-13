Uttar Pradesh: Four suspended in Fatehpur hooch tragedy, probe ordered

Lucknow: Taking serious note of Fatehpur hooch tragedy in which two people were killed, the Uttar Pradesh government has suspended four officials, including an Excise Inspector and ordered a probe.

Besides suspension of an Excise Inspector, a police Sub-Inspector and two constables, the Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said that an inquiry has also been ordered against the Circle Officer and the SHO Ghazipur Police Station for dereliction of duties

Two persons, identified as Bhola and Moti, were killed and over 20 were admitted to the district hospital in serious conditions after they consumed spurious liquor in Bhauli village of Fatehpur.