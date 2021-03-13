Uttar Pradesh: Four suspended in Fatehpur hooch tragedy, probe ordered

Lucknow: Taking serious note of Fatehpur hooch tragedy in which two people were killed, the Uttar Pradesh government has suspended four officials, including an Excise Inspector and ordered a probe.
Besides suspension of an Excise Inspector, a police Sub-Inspector and two constables, the Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said that an inquiry has also been ordered against the Circle Officer and the SHO Ghazipur Police Station for dereliction of duties
Two persons, identified as Bhola and Moti, were killed and over 20 were admitted to the district hospital in serious conditions after they consumed spurious liquor in Bhauli village of Fatehpur.
Later, they were shifted to Kanpur hospital when their condition deteriorated further. Interestingly, the village has no country-made licensed liquor shop. But despite that it was being brought from outside sold from a shop in the village.
About 19 villagers who had consumed the locally-made liquor are still recuperating in a Kanpur hospital . All of them are out of danger. The police have sealed the shop from where it was being illegally sold. The owner of the shop is absconding from the village after the tragedy.
