Uttar Pradesh: Two labourers die in hooch tragedy in Fatehpur

Lucknow: Two construction workers were killed and eight were admitted in the hospital in serious conditions in a hooch tragedy in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, about 15 labourers were engaged in constructing the house of Kamta Maurya in Bhauli village under Ghazipur block in Fatehpur district. On Thursday late evening, they completed the slab work and to celebrate the occasion, the owner of the house ordered for the country-made liquor.

Maurya served liquor and food to workers engaged in the construction of his house. His brother Bhola also consumed the liquor. After consuming the spurious liquor, his brother and labourers started vomiting and complained of stomach ache and burning eyes late at night. The spurious liquor was bought from a shop in the Suketi area.

Among them, the condition of Moti, Ramraj and Bhola deteriorated further. They were rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state. House owner’s brother Bhola was declared dead on arrival while Moti died in the hospital. Eight other labourers are battling for life in the hospital.

On hearing the news, the district, police and excise officials rushed to the village to provide medicare and to inquire into the reasons behind deaths.

“We are awaiting a post mortem report to ascertain the cause of deaths to initiate action against the guilty,” said Apurva Dubey, the District Magistrate.

The DM said that action will be initiated against guilty officials for sale of spurious liquor in the area. The Police have sealed the shop from where the spurious liquor was bought and are on the look-out for the owner who is on the run.