Uttar Pradesh: Four killed in hooch tragedy in Mirzapur, magisterial inquiry ordered

Lucknow: Four persons were killed in a hooch tragedy in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Taking serious note of the incident, the state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry.
The hooch tragedy was reported from Newadia Ghat village in Mirzapur district where Mahesh (34), Chedi (55) and two others had consumed country-made liquor, manufactured locally. After drinking spurious liquor, their condition started deteriorating.
They were admitted to the hospital where all of them died during treatment. Even before the police could know about the hooch tragedy, bodies of two others were cremated by their family members to avoid police cases.
It was after doctors called the police on suspicious deaths, the police took bodies of Mahesh and Chedi under their possession and sent them for post mortem.
Fulauna Devi, wife of one of the deceased, told the police that liquor was manufactured illegally in the village. They started vomiting, complained chest pain and burning eyes after they consumed spurious liquor, she said, adding that all the four died in the hospital.
The District Magistrate Mirzapur P.K. Lakshkar said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to probe the hooch tragedy. He claimed that action will be taken against police and excise officials if charges of villagers were found true.
The Superintendent of Police Mirzapur Ajay Kumar said that they are waiting for the post mortem report to ascertain the cause of deaths. He, however, maintained that only two persons had died in the tragedy.
