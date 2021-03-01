Uttar Pradesh: Four killed in hooch tragedy in Mirzapur, magisterial inquiry ordered

Lucknow: Four persons were killed in a hooch tragedy in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Taking serious note of the incident, the state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry.

The hooch tragedy was reported from Newadia Ghat village in Mirzapur district where Mahesh (34), Chedi (55) and two others had consumed country-made liquor, manufactured locally. After drinking spurious liquor, their condition started deteriorating.

They were admitted to the hospital where all of them died during treatment. Even before the police could know about the hooch tragedy, bodies of two others were cremated by their family members to avoid police cases.

It was after doctors called the police on suspicious deaths, the police took bodies of Mahesh and Chedi under their possession and sent them for post mortem.