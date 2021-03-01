Three labourers killed after wall collapses in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district

Lucknow: Three labourers were killed after a wall of an under-construction house collapsed late Sunday night in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh.
The Superintendent of Police Mahoba R.K. Gautam said that the construction was being carried out at night illegally as the area falls into historical Keerat Sagar Sarovar, protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
On Sunday night, a wall suddenly caved in and three labourers got buried under its debris. Neighbours informed the police about the incident and helped police rescue the three labourers early Monday morning.
They were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead by the doctors. The deceased have been identified as Kailash, Ballu, and Jairam. Their family members have been informed about the tragedy.
The owner of the house Munna Chaurasia is on the run after the incident. “We have registered a case against the owner who was carrying out the construction under ASI restricted zone illegally. We will arrest him soon,” said the SP.
The Mahoba District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said that the district administration will provide all possible help to the families of the deceased labourers. Kumar said that a dispute was also pending in the court against the house in question.
“An inquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken against the owner of the house and others responsible for the illegal construction in the ASI protected area,” the DM said.
