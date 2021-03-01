Three labourers killed after wall collapses in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district

Lucknow: Three labourers were killed after a wall of an under-construction house collapsed late Sunday night in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh.

The Superintendent of Police Mahoba R.K. Gautam said that the construction was being carried out at night illegally as the area falls into historical Keerat Sagar Sarovar, protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

On Sunday night, a wall suddenly caved in and three labourers got buried under its debris. Neighbours informed the police about the incident and helped police rescue the three labourers early Monday morning.

They were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead by the doctors. The deceased have been identified as Kailash, Ballu, and Jairam. Their family members have been informed about the tragedy.