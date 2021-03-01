Another minor Dalit girl raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district

Lucknow: Another minor Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from the Jayaganj area under Akbarabad Police Station in the Aligarh district.

Irate villagers pelted stones on the police and blocked the road by setting on fire a few vehicles to block entry of police into the village for taking away the body of the deceased minor Dalit girl. Two police officers were injured in the clash.

A 16-year-old girl had gone to the field to collect fodder on Sunday in Jayaganj village. When she did not return home, her family members launched a search only to return empty hands. Later, her blood-soaked body was found on the outskirts of the village.

Interestingly, the police came to know about the incident when a video of the recovery of the girl’s body went viral on social media.

Family members suspected that their daughter was raped and murdered by some unidentified persons. They alleged that her undergarment was soaked with blood and clothes were torn.

Agitated over the incident, villagers blocked the road, pelted stones on police to deny them taking the body of the deceased for post mortem. Two SHOs Pramod Kumar and Pravendra Singh sustained head injuries in the stone-pelting by villagers.

They also set afire a few vehicles to deny entry to police in the village. They were demanding immediate arrest of the accused. A senior police officer rushed to the spot along with extra force and pacified angry villagers to take the body for the autopsy late Sunday night.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of the family members. “We are waiting for the post mortem report to confirm rape before the murder,” said the SSP.

The forensic team has been called to inspect the spot from where the body of the minor girl was recovered and collect samples. The police have detained a few persons for questioning to get some clue.