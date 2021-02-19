Unnao Dalit sisters cremated amid tight security

Lucknow

The two minor Dalit girls, who died under mysterious circumstances, were cremated amid tight security in Baburaha village under Uttar Pradesh’s Asoha police station on Friday morning.

Police Commissioner Ranjan Kumar, IG Lakshmi Singh, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, SP Anand Kulkarni were present during the cremation. Heavy security arrangements were made for the creation and the police kept the trouble-makers outside the village.

Entire village was in tears when the procession was taken out at 9 am on Friday. The deceased’s brother had performed the last rites. The family wanted to wait for another brother, who was coming from Surat, but police convinced them to cremate the other girl also. The postmortem report of the girls suggested they died of poison. DGP HC Awasthi said the autopsy ruled out rape and there were no external injury or ligature mark on the bodies.

CM Yogi Adityanath announced to bear all medical expenses of the third sister who has been battling for her life at Regency Hospital in Kanpur. The issue has already taken a political colour and is likely to be raised by the opposition during the budget session.

Meanwhile, 6 teams have been formed to probe the case and the SP is himself monitoring these teams, the police said. "Six teams were formed to investigate the case. SP Unnao himself is monitoring these teams. Postmortem report has revealed several things and our probe is heading in the right way. We hope to get a headway soon,” IGP Lucknow ra­nge Lakshmi Singh told ANI.