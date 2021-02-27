Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister Ramdas Athavale demands 10-15 % reservation for Marathis, Jats, Thakurs

Lucknow: The Union minister of State for Social Justice and Republican Party of India (RPI) President Ramdas Athavale demanded 10 to 15 per cent reservation for Marathis, Jats and Thakurs.
Talking to media persons in Lucknow, Athavale said that demand for reservations to Thakurs in Uttar Pradesh, Jats in Rajasthan and Marathis in Maharashtra is being raised for quite some time. "It is time now to extend reservation benefits to them too," he said.
Commenting on Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Varanasi visit to participate in Sant Ravidas Jayanti program, Athavale said that fortunes of Congress will never revive till Rahul Gandhi is allowed to be active in the party. "Rahul will continue to negate Priyanka’s revival efforts. It will make no differences even if she goes to temples or anywhere else," he chuckled.
He claimed that the RPI will contest Assembly polls in five states. "Talks are on with the BJP for seat-sharing. The RPI will support the BJP in states where they are in a stronger position," said he, claiming that BJP will win in four states.
He offered Mayawati and Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar to join the RPI. "I will make Mayawati Head of my party if she joins the RPI," he said.
The Union minister is scheduled to meet the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss political situation in the state and demand for eight seats for Assembly polls to be held in first quarter of 2022.