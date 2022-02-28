Russia-Ukraine war: Govt of India worried about impact of exports, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Government of India is more worried about the impact on exports the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has had than anything else.

“We are rightly worried about what comes from there, but I am more worried about what is going to happen to our exporters who are doing very well, particularly farming sector exports to Russia and Ukraine,” she told industrialists in Chennai during an interaction on post-Union Budget 2022.

Responding to TAFE Ltd chairperson Mallika Srinivasan on the Ukraine crisis and its impact on businesses in India, she said there might be issues of exports already made and payments pending.

The Finance Minister further said that the Government is fairly seized of the matter “in its granular form”, as it is going to have an impact on essentials like edible oil, sunflower oil coming from Ukraine and so on. "A complete assessment of the situation would be undertaken with the respective Ministries," added Sitharaman.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:01 PM IST