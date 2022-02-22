Govt is looking into lapses in connection with NSE co-location scam, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Amid raging controversy over the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam and how former MD & CEO Chitra Ramakrishna shared confidential information with an outsider and yet it tried to cover up the matter, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government is looking into the lapses that had happened in connection with the co-location case. "I am going through the details I have before me. The ministry will call for a press conference very soon. At this stage this is unfair to say anything," she noted.

Although you would perceive that charges involving NSE matter are well-established, I do not want to pre-empt the matter.”

FM said, ‘’I have no comment to make on whether there was an adequate correctional step taken. I have no view this way or that until I get to the bottom of what is available before me. I am looking into it, but I won't be able to comment on it."

Sitharaman’s comment came against the backdrop of investigation into alleged irregularities by a stock broker at the NSE and its ambit was expanded after a recent Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) report cited ''governance lapses'' at the exchange. She was speaking at the Post Budget Outreach Press Conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. During her two-day visit from February 21, she held meetings with the industry and financial market functionaries.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned former NSE group operating officer Anand Subramanian about his role at the exchange. CBI last week quizzed Ramakrishna and another former CEO Ravi Narain. SEBI has levied a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on the NSE, Subramanian, and Ravi Narain and Rs 6 lakh on V R Narasimhan, who was the chief regulatory officer and compliance officer.

LIC IPO

Notwithstanding concerns over the potential fallout of the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Sitharaman said the government is going ahead with the LIC IPO. "There is a buzz in the market and there is interest in the LIC IPO. We are going ahead with it," Sitharaman said. However, she said, "we are equally worried if the market situation is conducive."

Her comment came after LIC filed DRHP with SEBI on February 13, 2022 for the proposed IPO which is going to be the country's largest IPO. The issue will be opened for the public in March.

While announcing the Union Budget 2022-23, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that LIC IPO will be crucial in meeting the disinvestment target set by the central government in the fiscal ending in March 2022. The Union Budget last year, set up a disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

‘’Our attempt is to arrive at a diplomatic solution so that tensions (Russia-Ukraine) come down and our trade and exporters do not suffer

Application for new SEBI chief

With the SEBI in the eye of the storm with regard to Chitra Ramakrishna and the co-location case, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the process for appointing a new chief for SEBI is underway. "Process for calling applications for SEBI chief has happened," she said. The term of the current SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi ends of February 28.

Rising crude prices

On the spike in global crude oil prices, Sitharaman said that increasing crude prices is a challenge. The FM said the rising price was being discussed at the meeting on financial stability. "We will keep a watch on it," she said.

"The prime minister had cut fuel tax before Diwali in response to calls from the public. The problem is that fuel prices are high because of global supply issues," she said, adding, "what oil marketing companies do with fuel prices, I cannot answer, " she noted.

GST Council

Sitharaman said the finance minister of every state is present in the GST Council. ‘’Transparency is built into the system, there is no room for preferential treatment for any of the states. What is applicable for one state is applicable for all,’’ she noted.

FM said that the GST Council has decided that compensation cess collection will continue in future as well, up to March 2026 This has been decided to meet the shortfall in compensation cess collected and to pay the interest on borrowed money.

Meanwhile, underscoring the importance of information sharing and collaboration, the Finance Minister exhorted all the banks to sign up to the Account Aggregator model which would facilitate seamless flow of credit for small borrowers and promote digital lending. The Minister directed that pilot for Account Aggregator model and cash flow-based lending may be replicated in different regions around the country including in the North Eastern Region, on the lines of the initiative by two banks in Varanasi district.

Sitharaman emphasised that digital banking, digital payments and fintech innovations are an opportunity for banks to find new ways to reduce the cost of intermediation and provide cost-effective services and that the benefits of digital banking should reach every nook and corner of the country in a consumer-friendly manner. It was further stressed that the banking industry should target to open accounts of unbanked adults under Jan Dhan Yojana and ensure Insurance/Pension coverage to all eligible adults.

Sitharaman said the Centre is moving forward on privatization, adding that Air India got cleared.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:49 PM IST