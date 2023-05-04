 RTI filed on 'list' of 91 abuses hurled at PM Modi by Congress
The application was filed under section 6(1) of the 2005 RTI Act. He has sought a response with the details of the abuses.

Updated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
An RTI activist Kunal Shukla has sent an RTI notice to the information officer of the Prime Minister's Office, seeking details of 91 abuses hurled at Prime Minister Modi by the Congress, as per the PM's claim in a public rally in Karnataka that he has the record of these abuses.

The application was filed under section 6(1) of the 2005 RTI Act. He has sought a response with the details of the abuses.

Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Congress is another name for betrayal,' says Modi during rally in...
article-image

