 Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Congress is another name for betrayal,' says Modi during rally in Channapatna
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Channapatna took a jibe at the Congress calling it the 'second name of betrayal'.

He added that Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) treat Karnataka like an ATM,

"Congress is the second name of betrayal. They have betrayed the farmers of the state and the country. JDS calls itself the 'kingmaker' in Karnataka and every vote to JDS adds to the vote of Congress. Congress neglected the poor. But BJP is working for the people, farmers and poor of the state," he said.

Modi said that farmers are getting double benefits from the "double-engine government."

"For Congress and JDS, Karnataka is just an ATM, while for BJP, Karnataka is the most important growth engine of the country's development," Modi said.

