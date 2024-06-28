RSS Restructures Senior 'Pracharaks' Roles In UP After Lok Sabha Election Setback

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | Photo: PTI

In light of the recent Lok Sabha elections where the BJP faced significant losses amidst allegations of inadequate support from the RSS, the organization has implemented changes in the assignments of senior pracharaks.

The decision was made on the second day of a four-day meeting at Saraswati Kunj in Niralanagar, Lucknow. According to sources, the reshuffle aims to address the RSS's shortfall in branch expansion to the divisional level.

Manoj Kumar, the co-region contact chief of the Eastern Uttar Pradesh region, has been moved from Ayodhya to Gorakhpur. Previously, he served as a co-provincial pracharak in the Awadh and Kashi provinces.

Similarly, All India Gau Seva Pramukh Naval Kishore has been relocated to Prakriti Bharti in Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, from Gorakhpur. Yudhveer, the Seva Pramukh of the Eastern region, has been transferred from Sultanpur to the Seva Bharti office in Kashi.

Incidentally, BJP has lost elections in Ayodhya, Mohanlalganj and Sultanpur from where senior Pracharks are shifted.

In other changes, Rajendra Saxena, the main road contact Pramukh, has been shifted from Kashi to Lucknow, while Ajay Kumar, the environment Pramukh, has been moved to Kashi. Rajendra Singh, the Pramukh of the Eastern region, has been relocated from Kanpur to Bharti Bhawan, Lucknow.

These changes come as the RSS prepares to celebrate its centenary year, focusing on entering society with themes based on its Panch Parivartan (Five Changes). “The restructuring aims to bolster the organization’s team of ground campaigners in Uttar Pradesh,” a senior RSS leader told this reporter here on Friday.

The centenary year programs, discussed in the presence of Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, will focus on five key areas: social harmony, family enlightenment, environmental protection, Swadeshi (self-reliance), and civic duty. RSS workers will engage with society on these topics throughout the year.

Additionally, there was a discussion on emphasizing "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) during the centenary celebrations. Concerns were raised about the disintegration of the traditional family system into nuclear families. To address this, the RSS plans to promote community meals, bhajans, festivals, pilgrimages, and Swadeshi practices, along with the preservation of family and social traditions, said a RSS leader.