 RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Takes U-Turn After 'Arrogant Party' Remark Against BJP Sparks Controversy
Many journalists viewed his statement as a result of discord between BJP and RSS.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh senior member Indresh Kumar | ANI Photo

RSS leader Indresh Kumar, whose recent statement regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha election results made headlines, has clarified his remarks.

In his latest statement, Indresh Kumar said that those who opposed Lord Ram faced consequences, while those who reinstated the glory of Lord Ram came to power.

Yesterday, Indresh Kumar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was reduced to 240 seats due to its arrogance. Speaking at an event in Jaipur, Rajasthan, he mentioned that the party that worshipped Lord Ram but became arrogant was stopped at 240 seats; however, it remained the largest party.

"And those who had no faith in Ram, they together were stopped at 234," he said, apparently referring to the INDIA bloc.

"See the 'Vidhan' of Ram Rajya in democracy; those who did 'Bhakti (worshipped) of Ram but gradually turned arrogant, that party emerged as the biggest party, but the vote and power that should have been given was stopped by God due to their arrogance," he said.

The opposition leaders used Kumar's statement to attack BJP. Many journalists viewed his statement as a result of discord between BJP and RSS.

Soon after realising that his statement had put BJP on the backfoot, in an attempt to control the damage caused by his statement, he clarified, "The mood of the country is very clear at present. Those who opposed Lord Ram are not in power; those who set the goal to respect Lord Ram are in power and the government has been formed for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Notably, a recent remark by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in which he said that "a true 'sevak' should serve people without arrogance and maintain dignity," was seen as a statement against PM Modi.

He also criticised the mud-slinging during the general elections by both sides—ruling and opposition—and expressed his concerns over the situation in Manipur, which has been reeling under violent incidents for the last year.

