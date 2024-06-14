'We Didn't Do Politics On Lord Ram': BJP Reacts To RSS Leader Indresh Kumar's Dig At Party's LS Poll Performance

RSS Leader Indresh Kumar (Left), Bihar BJP Minister Nitin Nabin (Right) |

Jaipur: Reacting to the statement made by RSS Leader Indresh Kumar on BJP's performance in Lok sabha Elections 2024, Bihar BJP Minister Nitin Nabin said, "We did not do politics in the name of Ram." The statement came in response to Indresh Kumar's earlier statement in which he had said, "Those who became arrogant were stopped at 241 by Lord Ram."

Speaking at the 'Ramrath Ayodhya Yatra Darshan Poojan Samaroh' at Kanota near Jaipur, the RSS national executive member has said, "See the 'Vidhan' of Ram Rajya in democracy; those who did 'Bhakti (worshipped) of Ram but gradually turned arrogant, that party emerged as the biggest party, but the vote and power that should have been given was stopped by God due to their arrogance. Those who opposed Ram, none of them was given power. Even all of them together were made number two. God's justice is true and enjoyable."

He further said, ""Ram does not make anyone lament. Ram gives justice to everyone. He gives and will keep on giving. Lord Ram was always just and will remain so."

The BJP suffered a rude shock in Faizabad constituency, under which Ayodhya falls, where Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad, a SC candidate defeated BJP's Lallu Singh in the recently held polls. Nabin may claim the party did not politicise the Ram temple opening but the saffron party played the temple card in a big way across the country in the Lok Sabha elections.

Statement after RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement

On Monday, June 13, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said, "a true 'sevak' is not arrogant and serves the people by maintaining dignity". This was his very first statement after the Lok Sabha election results. The verdict delivered a record third term for the Narendra Modi government.

Despite a very strong election campaign, BJP won with a reduced mandate and fell far short of the ambitious '400 paar' poll pitch of the NDA. The party even failed to get to the majority mark of 272 as it secured 240 of 543 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP had to depend on NDA allies like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, to form a coalition government at the Centre.