Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes Over 51,000 Appointment Letters To Recruits In Govt Departments & Organisations

New Delhi, August 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits in government departments and organisations, at Rashtriya Rozgar Mela on Monday and said India’s economic growth is throwing up opportunities for youth across sectors. Addressing the event through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said sectors such as pharma and automobile were growing at fast pace.

Pharma sector growing at fast pace

“The pharma sector is growing at a fast pace and it will create huge job opportunities in the coming days...The automobile industry is also growing very fast. Both these industries (Pharma and automobile industry) are going to further develop in the coming days,” he said. “The tourism sector is likely to contribute over Rs 20 lakh crore to the Indian economy by 2030, creating 13-14 crore new job opportunities for the youth,” he added.

India will become one of the world's top three economies

The Prime Minister said India will become one of the world's top three economies in this decade. “When I give this guarantee, I will do that with full responsibility,” he said.

Rozgar Mela is being held at 45 locations

The Rozgar Mela is being held at 45 locations across the country. Through this Rozgar Mela event, Ministry of Home Affairs has recruited personnel in various central armed police forces (CAPFs) such as Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Narcotics control Bureau (NCB) as well as Delhi Police.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the various positions such as Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (General Duty) and Non–General Duty Cadre Posts in various organisations under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

PM termed the new appointees as ‘Amrit Rakshaks’

The PM termed the new appointees as ‘Amrit Rakshaks’ and urged them to continue enhancing their abilities. "I congratulate all those who have got the appointment letters today. I call them 'Amrit Rakshaks' because those who are getting appointment letters today will be serving the nation over the next 25 years and will be protecting the countrymen as well."

He said the government has made several changes in the recruitment process for paramilitary forces to open new avenues for the youth including option of giving test in more languages. He cited example of Uttar Pradesh and said that better law and order situation leads to more investment.

Appointees will have opportunity to train through Karmayogi Prarambh

The newly inducted appointees will have opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 673 e-learning courses have been made available in ‘anywhere any device’ learning format. Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh also addressed the event.

