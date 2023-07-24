PM Modi virtually issues 196 Appointment Letters to new recruits of SJVN during 7th Tranche of Rozgar Mela

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that 196 job appointment letters for the new recruits in SJVN were virtually issued by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi under nationwide Rozgar Mela - Mission Mode Recruitment drive.

Nand Lal Sharma said that during 7th Tranche of Rozgar Mela today, the appointment letters were issued to newly recruited Field Officers, Field Engineers, and workmen in various disciplines of the company. Earlier in January 2023, 17 Field Officers and Junior Field Officers & Engineers in various disciplines in SJVN were recruited. SJVN has also issued offer letters to more than 500 candidates for Apprenticeship Training in SJVN during this fiscal year. Earlier in 2021 & 2022, SJVN recruited 276 Field Officers & Engineers, Junior Officers & Engineers and workmen as Fixed Tenure Appointees.

“SJVN is proudly contributing to this initiative of providing job opportunities to the youth of the nation. SJVN has devised a road map to recruit more than 300 individuals before 31st December 2023.”

To extend the benefits of this mission to the people living in the vicinity of projects, SJVN has kept 25 percent reservation for Project Associated Families/ People of Project Associated Area for recruitment of Group 'C' & 'D' category posts of respective projects.

