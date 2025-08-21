Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Targets Opposition On Kalyan Singh’s Death Anniversary In Aligarh

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | PTI

Aligarh: On the occasion of the death anniversary of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and the third Hindu Gaurav Diwas, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a sharp attack on the opposition in Aligarh on Thursday. Targeting the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and their allies, he said, “It is natural for those who defy the law to be afraid, because their parties are filled with criminals.”

Drawing a comparison, Pradhan recalled how Kalyan Singh had chosen to resign instead of ordering firing on Ram Bhakts during the Ram Mandir movement, while Arvind Kejriwal, even after going to jail on corruption charges, did not relinquish power. He questioned the morality of Congress and its allies on such issues. Paying tribute, he said, “Kalyan Singh was not just a person or a leader, but an idea and a tradition.”

Senior BJP leaders, including Uma Bharti, Kalraj Mishra, Deputy Chief Ministers, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, and Rajveer Singh, also remembered Kalyan Singh, describing him as a source of inspiration for nationalism and good governance.

Pradhan further said that a new law was introduced in Parliament before the Joint Parliamentary Committee, according to which if the Prime Minister, a Chief Minister, or a minister goes to jail, they would have to vacate office within 30 days. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been serving the country for 11 years and will continue for the next decade. Yet, he has brought a law that makes it mandatory for anyone in power — whether PM, CM or minister — to step down within 30 days of arrest,” Pradhan said.

Recalling history, he added, “Kalyan Singh had to pay the price in 1991 for refusing to fire on Ram Bhakts. It was not a crime, but an act of national pride. Yet, the Congress government at the Centre dismissed his government. The same happened in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Today, the Congress questions why leaders should resign after arrest. Yesterday, the Yuvraj of Congress claimed Modi ji is bringing a medieval black law. But it is natural for them to fear — because their party is full of criminals.”

Pradhan further questioned the Congress and AAP leadership: “Did your ally Arvind Kejriwal go to jail for hoisting the tricolour like Uma Bharti? Did he step down for the cause of nationalism like Babuji? No, he went to jail for corruption, and still refused to quit office.”

Sharing his memories, Pradhan said, “Kalyan Singh ji was not just a leader, he was an idea and a tradition. In 2004, when I entered Parliament for the first time, Babuji was already there as a Lok Sabha member and the chairman of a parliamentary committee. I had the privilege of working with him closely. Across the nation, he is remembered as a symbol of Hindutva, nationalism and harmony. In the 1990s, when Uttar Pradesh was in turmoil, he established the foundation of good governance. Today, Yogi Adityanath is carrying forward that same legacy. Without Kalyan Singh, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement would not have gained such strength and success.”

He added, “Today, in Delhi through Prime Minister Modi and in Uttar Pradesh through Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we are advancing the ideals of Kalyan Singh. This is the truest tribute to Babuji.”

Speaking on the occasion, Uma Bharti remarked, “Today we have gathered in the memory of Kalyan Singh ji and received good news — the name of Aligarh has been changed, along with some other places. I appeal to Yogi ji to also change the name of Shahjahanpur within a few days. We must erase every trace of the era of slavery.”

Taking a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, she remarked, “He says, what is there in a name? How can someone with a mindset of servitude understand the importance of a name? Only those with national self-respect know the value and glory that a name carries.”

She further said that the moment Kalyan Singh became Chief Minister, law and order in Uttar Pradesh came firmly under control. “What was destroyed during the SP-BSP regimes — the alliance of criminals and corruption — was crushed and thrown into the abyss by Yogi Adityanath, who is like a younger brother and disciple to Kalyan Singh. Today, criminals live in fear, and it is heartening that Yogi ji has carried forward the legacy established by Babuji.”

Paying an emotional tribute, she added, “Even if this head is severed, we will never let your honour fall.”

Kalraj Mishra, while remembering Kalyan Singh, said, “The moment his name is mentioned, it feels as though he is sitting right in front of us. I shared such a close bond with him that words cannot describe it.”

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya recalled that under Kalyan Singh’s leadership, the BJP government was formed in Uttar Pradesh for the very first time. He said, “The era of Akhilesh Yadav’s fake promises will never return. He only knows how to divide society. Kalyan Singh ji, on the other hand, was a unifier.” Maurya also demanded the Bharat Ratna for Kalyan Singh, adding, “If Jalalabad can be renamed Parshuram, it will not be long before Aligarh becomes Harigarh. And in 2027, the BJP will once again repeat the historic victory of 2017.”

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Across India, the name of Pujya Babuji is taken with deep reverence and faith. He dedicated his entire life to upholding and protecting the flag of Sanatan Dharma.”

On this occasion, BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary said that the party continues to govern Uttar Pradesh by following the ideals laid down by Kalyan Singh.

Remembering his values, former MLA and BJP leader Rajveer Singh said, “Babuji was a true inspiration of nationalism.”