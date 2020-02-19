Role of WIPRO in Assam NRC under scanner

And that is the reason why Haajela shamelessly mentioned in its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court on 04.10.2018 in point No. 2, Page 2 to 9 where he wrote, – Software used for data entry couldn’t detect misuse of legacy data code of same person for three different year 1951, 1966, 1971.”

Alleging that the Assam NRC published on 31st of August, 2019, has included almost 80 lakh names of the illegal foreigners, the APW affidavit, while referring to the AG Report, spoke on “tales of never-ending corruptions conspired by the previous state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela and M/s WIPRO Ltd and other software companies.”

In the name of ‘Interest-free Mobilization Advance’, Hajela straightaway given the opportunity to earn a profit of Rs 52.07 crore to WIPRO, and due to the ‘Interest-Free Advance’ the govt. has lost the revenue of Rs 9.49 crore.

There were 37 numbers of bank guarantees which Hajela kept and did not renewed for more than one and a half years; and due to that WIPRO earned a profit of Rs 95.99 crore. Even it was mentioned in the explanation that those bank guaranties were fake, the APW affidavit said.

“We have been demanding the government for numerous times to issue an order to investigate the entire matter by CBI, NIA and ED. We have even offered to provide documents and information on the subject. The middleman named Mr. Shel is to be questioned and investigated.

We will provide information about him. We have already published the information in the public domain about the foreign travels by Mr. Shel, where he had visited California, Loss Angeles, Las Vegas etc., for nearly ten numbers of times and spend and invested a huge amount of money within the period of August, 2016 to May, 2017.

Those investments have a direct connection to the demonetization. On this particular issue we will submit a letter to the PMO and demand an investigation. Once this Mr. Shel is taken to the custody and interrogated many things will come onto the surface, the APW president alleged.