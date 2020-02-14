Assam man travels 600 km on cycle to meet Salman Khan!

Guwahati: In a new bizarre celebrity fan moment, a man from Assam's Tinsukia covered a distance of over 600 kilometers on his cycle to meet megastar Salman Khan.

Bhupen Likson, 52, who is a cyclist from Tinsukia started his journey from his native town on February 8 and reached Guwahati on February 13 to meet Salman Khan who will be attending Filmfare Awards in the city.

"I started this journey on Feb 8 from Jagun (Tinsukia) on a cycle to meet Salman Khan who will be in Guwahati to attend Filmfare Awards," said Bhupen.