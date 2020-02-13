10 stunning Instagram pics of Larissa Bonesi - the new girl in Salman Khan's camp

It is known for a fact that Salman Khan often gifts new talents to Indian Cinema, they could be from anywhere around the world. Salman has set foot with newbie Larissa Bonesi for an exciting project which is yet to be known.
Everything you should know about Larissa Bonesi is that she is a Brazilian Model, dancer and with her blooming years in B-town, she started her career with the blockbuster song Subah Hone Na De with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. Soon after, she played roles in music videos with dapper dancer Tiger Shroff and Sooraj Pancholi.
Here are 10 stunning pictures of Larissa Bonesi - the Brazilian in Salman Khan's camp.
Bonesi is not just an effortless dancer, but an exceptional performer. With her charming personality and dainty looks, she did an impressive work in the Tollywood industry in films like Next Enti and Thikka which got dubbed in Hindi and renamed as Rocket Raja. Her acting career in Bollywood began with a supporting role in Saif Ali Khan’s Go Goa Gone.
Bonesi will be treating her fans with her mesmerizing performance in the song titled Surma Surma with Punjabi Munda Guru Randhawa and Desi NRI Jay Sean which is set to be released soon. She posted a picture with Salman Khan on her social media handles, appreciating his professionalism and work ethics. This does reveal that there is a grand surprise waiting for the fans.
Our beloved Bhaijaan and Larissa shall hopefully soon reveal the exciting secret behind the recent picture, and we cannot wait for it. May that be in any form, it is surely going to be glorious. With her grand entrance, we hope the Indian Cinema has a lot to offer her for her upcoming projects.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)