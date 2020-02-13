10 stunning Instagram pics of Larissa Bonesi - the new girl in Salman Khan's camp

It is known for a fact that Salman Khan often gifts new talents to Indian Cinema, they could be from anywhere around the world. Salman has set foot with newbie Larissa Bonesi for an exciting project which is yet to be known.

Everything you should know about Larissa Bonesi is that she is a Brazilian Model, dancer and with her blooming years in B-town, she started her career with the blockbuster song Subah Hone Na De with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. Soon after, she played roles in music videos with dapper dancer Tiger Shroff and Sooraj Pancholi.

Here are 10 stunning pictures of Larissa Bonesi - the Brazilian in Salman Khan's camp.