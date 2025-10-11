RJD Leaders Bima Bharti And Mrityunjay Tiwari Vow To Make Tejashwi Yadav Bihar CM In Upcoming Polls

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav | ANI

Patna: Ahead of the upcoming elections in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Bima Bharti emphasised the party's mission to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister.

"Our party workers will go to different areas and work for the party. These workers are directed to hold the booth strongly.. It is our mission to make Tejashwi Yadav the CM..." Bharti told ANI.

Earlier, party leader Mrityunjay Tiwari lauded Tejashwi Yadav's poll promise of providing government jobs to every household, and gave him the credit for initiating a discussion on employment across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari claimed that no party had discussed job creation prior to Tejashwi Yadav in 2020.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "Tejashwi Yadav has made a historic announcement. In 2020, we had promised to provide 10 lakh jobs; before that, no one even talked about jobs or employment. Tejashwi Yadav set the agenda for the entire country, and discussions about jobs and employment subsequently began in every state across the country."

This comes after Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday announced making a law ensuring government jobs for every household if voted to power in Bihar, and stated that he does not need to provide any proof to implement his announcement.

"We have made a historic announcement today. We strive for economic justice, in addition to social justice, for the people. Today, we have announced that any family in Bihar without a government job will be offered a government job within 20 days of our government's formation. In 20 months, there will be no family that will not have a govt job...When every family in Bihar has a govt job, everyone will run the Bihar Govt besides Tejashwi...Tejashwi ki umr kacchi hai, par zubaan pakki hai. So, we do not need to give proof. People of Bihar know that Tejashwi will do what he says," Yadav told ANI.

