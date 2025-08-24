RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission Of Working As BJP’s Cell Amid Bihar Voter List Controversy

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav | X @ANi

Araria: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday targeted the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging it was functioning like a "cell" of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking at a press conference during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Araria, Tejashwi said that the commission has lost credibility among the people.

"Election Commission has become 'Godi Commission' now and is working like the BJP's cell. Rahul Gandhi and I have embarked on this Yatra to save democracy, the Constitution and the right to vote. On the ground level, even in villages, EC's credibility is over," he said.

#WATCH | Araria, Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "Election Commission is no longer Election Commission. It has become Godi Aayog. Now the Election Commission, is working like a cell of BJP party, a worker of BJP. To save democracy, to save the constitution, to save the… pic.twitter.com/IuDUUQg1iZ — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

Criticising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar, the RJD leader claimed that several voters were being shown as deceased. "About 50 voters' names have been deleted in every booth. We have presented the evidence in the Supreme Court for alive people shown as deceased," he added.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks in Gaya Ji about "infiltrators," the RJD leader said that the EC itself had no such category in its record. "No one is better at rumour mongering than the Prime Minister. PM said in Gaya that EC is working to ward off the infiltrators. However, in EC's list of categories and the affidavit given in the SC, there is no mention of infiltrators," he said.

While addressing a gathering in Gaya Ji on Friday, PM Modi had assured that the NDA government would not allow illegal immigrants to "take away the opportunities meant for Indians and decide the future of the country."

Referring to his Independence Day speech, PM Modi had said, "From the Red Fort, I have talked about the danger of infiltrators. Bihar is facing danger too. The increasing population of intruders in the country is a matter of concern. In the bordering areas of Bihar, demography is rapidly changing. The NDA government has decided not to let illegal immigrants decide the future of our country."

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also participating in the Voter Adhikar Yatra, alleged that the SIR exercise in Bihar was an "institutionalised way" of stealing votes.

"In Bihar, SIR is an institutionalised way for vote theft. Lakhs of voters' names were deleted; the Opposition is complaining, but the BJP has not complained even once because there is a partnership between the Election Commission, the Election Commissioner and the BJP," Rahul Gandhi said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)