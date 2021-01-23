RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav shifted to Delhi AIIMS for treatment

RJD president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi from Ranchi hospital in an air ambulance on Saturday.

Lalu's wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and son Tejaswi Prasad Yadav also accompanied him. A green corridor was created on the 10-km long route between Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and the airport.

Earlier, a medical board of eight doctors examined the former railway minister in a paying ward of RIMS in Ranchi and recommended his treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.