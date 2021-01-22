Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's health deteriorates, daughter Misa Bharti reaches Ranchi RIMS

Following the deterioratioten in the health condition of incarcerated former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, his daughter Misa Bharti on Friday reached the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where the RJD supremo remains admitted.

According to reports, Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav are also going to meet him in Ranchi later in the day.

Tejashwi said that the entire family is concerned about Lalu Prasad's health. The former Bihar chief minister was rushed to the hospital on Thursday when his health suddenly deteriorated.

"We will go to Ranchi today to meet him. He has breathing problems and has undergone high definition CT scan on Friday. Doctors at the RIMS told us that he has an infection in the lung. Besides, he also has an infection in the kidney. A hint of pneumonia has also appeared," Tejashwi said.

Reacting to the jail manuals in Ranchi, where Lalu Prasad is lodged following his conviction in the fodder scam cases, Tejashwi said: "As we are family members, we will request the jail administration to allow us to meet him under special circumstances. We are hoping for a positive response."

Lalu Prasad had complained of uneasiness in breathing on Thursday evening, following which a panel of doctors at RIMS took the necessary steps to stabilise his health.

The former Bihar Chief Minister underwent a rapid antigen test on Thursday the report of which has returned negative. His RTPCR test report is expected later on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government led by Hemant Soren is keeping an eye on Lalu Prasad's health status. Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta had met Lalu Prasad at the hospital on Thursday.

