Rivals in Kerala, allies in Bengal? As Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spars with Anand Sharma, questions abound

It is perhaps difficult for any political party to maintain simultaneous rivalries and alliances with another. But as the Congress is proving, it is certainly not impossible. The party is engaged in a somewhat delicate balancing act as a slew of state Assembly elections draw closer. You see, even as it lambasts the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala, the Congress is allied with many of the same parties in West Bengal.

The Congress may be campaigning vehemently against the CPI(M) and its allies in Kerala, but in the eastern state, the Left Front is a crucial ally. Not only that, the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) led by Abbas Siddiqui has also joined the alliance.

And while the party appears to be sticking to the old adage about an enemy's enemy being a friend, many are not convinced. After all, if the Congress lawmakers in the southern state believe that Pinarayi Vijayan is one of the "most fascist and undemocratic" Chief Ministers that Kerala has seen, one would assume that this was a party that the Congress wanted nothing to do with.

And while BJP leaders including JP Nadda have cited this to accuse the Congress of double standards and ideological bankruptcy, it had for the most part been glossed over by the party's own leaders. Now however, it would seem that the inclusion of the Indian Secular Front has been a tipping point.

"Congress’ alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC," said Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday.

Calling the endorsement in West Bengal "painful and shameful", he urged the West Bengal PCC President to clarify. "Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour," he added.

Notably, the former union minister had been a leader of the group of 23 which had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanding organisational overhaul some time earlier.