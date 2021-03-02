'Rise above seeking personal comfort': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's FYI retort to Anand Sharma on Bengal poll alliance with ISF

Kolkata: West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took to Twitter to clear the stance that the Left Front is leaving their seats to accommodate the newly inducted Indian Secular Front (ISF) in the Left-Congress alliance in the upcoming assembly polls.

Taking to the social media late on Monday evening, the leader of the opposition in Parliament said the Congress is an integral part of the Left Front and Congress alliance and also that the Left Front is allocating seats from its share to the newly formed ISF.

“@INCIndia has got its full share of seats. Left Front is allocating seats from its share to the newly formed Indian Secular Front-ISF. Ur choice to call the decision of CPM led front ‘communal’ is only serving the polarising agenda of BJP,” read one of the tweets from the West Bengal Congress president.