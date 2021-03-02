'Rise above seeking personal comfort': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's FYI retort to Anand Sharma on Bengal poll alliance with ISF

Kolkata: West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took to Twitter to clear the stance that the Left Front is leaving their seats to accommodate the newly inducted Indian Secular Front (ISF) in the Left-Congress alliance in the upcoming assembly polls.
Taking to the social media late on Monday evening, the leader of the opposition in Parliament said the Congress is an integral part of the Left Front and Congress alliance and also that the Left Front is allocating seats from its share to the newly formed ISF.
“@INCIndia has got its full share of seats. Left Front is allocating seats from its share to the newly formed Indian Secular Front-ISF. Ur choice to call the decision of CPM led front ‘communal’ is only serving the polarising agenda of BJP,” read one of the tweets from the West Bengal Congress president.
Even slamming the Congress cadres, Chowdhury wrote on Twitter, “Would urge a select group of distinguished Congressmen to rise above always seeking personal comfort spots & stop wasting time singing praises of PM. They owe a duty to strengthen the Party & not undermine the tree that nurtured them.”
Notably, on March 1, the Left Front and the Congress had held a closed-door meeting at the Congress headquarters to decide upon their pending seat-sharing ratio.
It can be recalled that ISF chief and Furfura Serif cleric Abbas Siddiqui on February 28 had slammed the Congress from a public rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground and urged the people to go all out to support the Left Front’s candidate, claiming that the Left Front leaders had accepted all his demands.
Interestingly, Chowdhury had to stop his speech in between as Siddiqui walked up the dais, and all the Left Front leaders were seen standing to welcome the cleric.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)