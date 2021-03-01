West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: Tejashwi Yadav meets Mamata Banerjee, promises her support

Kolkata: Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday and assured full support to the TMC to beat the BJP.
After a half-an-hour meeting with the TMC supremo at the West Bengal secretariat, Yadav said that to beat the 'communal' BJP, RJD will lend full support to the ruling Trinamool Congress.
"There are sizable Biharis' residing in West Bengal. I would urge all the people from Bihar and everyone else to vote for the TMC. The BJP is privatizing everything. They should not come to power," urged the RJD leader.
Speaking with the media, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that even if RJD gives candidates, people should know that it is for the TMC.
"Tejashwi is a young leader and I know that RJD will rule Bihar one day. Everyone should understand that where Tejashwi is fighting, I am fighting. And where I am fighting, he is fighting," mentioned the TMC supremo.
According to poll analysts, inclusion of other regional parties will cut the votes of Hindi speaking people residing in West Bengal.
"Not just from Bihar there are several Hindi speaking people who are the permanent citizens of West Bengal. With inclusion of RJD, the Hindi votes will be cut between RJD and the BJP," mentioned the analysts.
However, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that inclusion of more regional parties will not affect the vote bank of the BJP.
Notably, not just RJD, Janta Dal United (JDU) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha also wanted to field candidates in the West Bengal polls either with an alliance with the TMC or individually.