West Bengal Assembly elections 2021: Tejashwi Yadav meets Mamata Banerjee, promises her support

Kolkata: Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday and assured full support to the TMC to beat the BJP.

After a half-an-hour meeting with the TMC supremo at the West Bengal secretariat, Yadav said that to beat the 'communal' BJP, RJD will lend full support to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"There are sizable Biharis' residing in West Bengal. I would urge all the people from Bihar and everyone else to vote for the TMC. The BJP is privatizing everything. They should not come to power," urged the RJD leader.

Speaking with the media, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that even if RJD gives candidates, people should know that it is for the TMC.

"Tejashwi is a young leader and I know that RJD will rule Bihar one day. Everyone should understand that where Tejashwi is fighting, I am fighting. And where I am fighting, he is fighting," mentioned the TMC supremo.