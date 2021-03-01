West Bengal: TMC, BJP yet to take final call on list of candidates ahead of assembly election

Kolkata: With the Assembly polls starting this month in the poll bound West Bengal both the TMC and the BJP are busy with finalising their candidates list at least for the first phase.
The ruling Trinamool Congress who were supposed to declare their candidates on Monday held a closed door meeting with the party's election committee to finalise the names.
According to the TMC sources, a total of 40 names had been decided for the first phase of the polls that is scheduled on March 27 and also that the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will take the final call.
"A list of 40 people from all walks of life had been decided. Candidates above 80 years of age won't be allowed to contest the polls. People with mass connect and having a clean image will be given tickets," added the sources.
TMC MP Sougata Roy stated that the TMC Supremo knows every district of the state so nicely that she is the one who can decide upon the suitable candidate.
Meanwhile, depending on the 'celeb card', popular Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is also likely to get a ticket to contest the upcoming Assembly polls.
Earlier, this day West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh along with West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya along with senior leaders held a closed door meeting at a five-star hotel in Kolkata to decide upon the candidates of the first two phases.
"Though we have decided the probable candidates list but we are yet to send it to the Delhi leadership. Not just the actors but people belonging from every profession will be given tickets," mentioned Dilip Ghosh.
Incidentally, The Left Front and Congress were also seen holding a closed door meeting at the Congress headquarters to decide upon their pending seat-sharing ratio for the upcoming polls.
According to Congress sources, not concrete was decided in the meeting.
