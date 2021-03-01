West Bengal: TMC, BJP yet to take final call on list of candidates ahead of assembly election

Kolkata: With the Assembly polls starting this month in the poll bound West Bengal both the TMC and the BJP are busy with finalising their candidates list at least for the first phase.

The ruling Trinamool Congress who were supposed to declare their candidates on Monday held a closed door meeting with the party's election committee to finalise the names.

According to the TMC sources, a total of 40 names had been decided for the first phase of the polls that is scheduled on March 27 and also that the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will take the final call.

"A list of 40 people from all walks of life had been decided. Candidates above 80 years of age won't be allowed to contest the polls. People with mass connect and having a clean image will be given tickets," added the sources.

TMC MP Sougata Roy stated that the TMC Supremo knows every district of the state so nicely that she is the one who can decide upon the suitable candidate.