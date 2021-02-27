West Bengal: TMC, BJP battle heats up on Twitter

Kolkata: The war of words between the ruling TMC and the BJP on Saturday was seen on Twitter after the saffron camp mocked Mamata Banerjee's slogan ‘Bangla nijer meyekeyi chaye’ (Bengal wants its daughter).

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) had declared the poll dates, poll strategists Prashant Kishor who is looking after the poll strategy of the ruling Trinamool Congress took to Twitter and wrote that Bengal is determined to show ‘right card’ to the TMC in the upcoming Assembly polls.

“One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD - #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay (Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter) PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet,” read the tweet of the poll strategist.

Slamming the slogan Union Minister Babul Supriyo posted a photo which featured women leaders of the BJP, and was written they are the daughters of Bengal.

BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga wrote, “You are right Prashant, Bengal will vote this time for their daughters. 100+ Daughters who became widow in the past 5 years in TMC Violence, daughters who left Bengal because they didn't get a job, daughters who were Raped by TMC Leaders. #BanglaDidirThekeMuktiChay.”

Earlier this day, a picture of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trending stating that the daughters are sent to her in-law's house and this time the BJP will send (oust) the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. However, later it was removed.

Taking a potshot at the post, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that daughters are never ‘outsiders’ and also that the saffron camp’s statement clearly shows that the BJP doesn’t respect women.

“We worship Durga and Kali. But the BJP’s statement clearly shows that they do not respect women. Such statement on women on social media is derogatory,” stated the Kolkata Mayor.

Notably, according to TMC insiders, many senior TMC leaders have recently defected to the BJP as they were not happy with Prashant Kishor’s intervention within the party. Post-2019 parliamentary election, where the BJP has won 18 Lok Sabha seats, Kishor was hired by Abhishek Banerjee to chalk the strategies for TMC during Assembly polls.