Rhea Chakraborty accuses Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters of abetting the suicide

In the FIR, Chakraborty said that the prescription was allegedly forged on the letter head of a government hospital, containing banned medicines which are annexed in the NDPS Act. Moreover, the banned medicines were administered without supervising doses and quantities, which may result in a chronic anxiety attack and in the commission of suicide, thus abetting Rajput's death, read the FIR excerpts.

As the case has been transferred to the CBI, the agency will investigate if the doctor is criminally culpable or otherwise. "There’s no negligence alleged but criminal culpability of forging a prescription. The drugs administered are prohibited psychotropic substances as contained in the NDPS Act, which are not the subject matter of the CBI case already pending investigation," said Chakraborty's lawyer.

According to a complaint letter released by Chakraborty's lawyer, Rajput had received a medical prescription from his sister Priyanka on June 8, which he was keen on having filled. However, as he was already under medication and treatment of two doctors, Chakraborty had advised him against it, following which the late actor had said his other sister, Meetu, was going to visit and so she (Rhea) should move out.

Reacting to Chakraborty's FIR against Rajput's sisters and others, Vikas Singh, lawyer of late actor’s family said on Tuesday, “Bandra police station seems to be Rhea Chakraborty's second home as she runs to the police station over all kinds of petty issues."